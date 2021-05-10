Mike Smith is Edmonton Oilers’ Masterton nominee; McDavid 1st Star of the Week

Send this page to someone via email

Mike Smith in the Edmonton Oilers’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The 39-year-old goaltender is 20-6-2 on the season with a .924 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average.

“Excellent choice,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

"He's the epitome of a guy who puts the work in and is committed to being a good player."

The Masterton is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game. Each team’s nominee is picked by its members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Oilers, who will finish second in the North Division, have three games left in the regular season. They’ll play in Montreal Monday night.

“You try to use the last eight, 10, 12 games of the season to get your game in order, make sure you feel good about yourself physically and mentally,” winger Alex Chiasson said.

“It’s like you can just turn a switch on and off and get ready for playoffs. It’s a good test for our team tonight,” Chiasson said.

“You’re trying to have your game at the top level before they’re dropping the puck on Game 1 (of the playoffs),” said defenceman Tyson Barrie.

"You have to be confident and feeling good about where you're at."

Mikko Koskinen is expected to start in goal. The Canadiens need one point to clinch a playoff spot.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after having 13 points in four games.

He reached 100 points in the Oilers 53rd game of the season Saturday against Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canadiens are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

