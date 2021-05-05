Edmonton Oilers win again in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the second period on their way to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Canucks struck 34 seconds into the game when Nils Hoglander’s pass flipped in off Brock Boeser.

Oilers forward Tyler Ennis tried to put a “lacrosse-style” goal on his highlight reel later in the first, but he couldn’t get the puck past Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko.

The Oilers took over in the final six minutes of the second period. Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and sniped his 25th of the season.

Draisaitl struck again on the power play, blasting home a one-timer off a feed from McDavid. Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard, playing for the first time since March 1, wristed in another one on the power play to make it 3-1 in the last minute of the period.

Edmonton blue-liner Darnell Nurse struck for his 16th to put it away with 5:07 to go in the third.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith made 28 saves to improve to 19-6-2.

McDavid had two assists to get to 93 points with five games remaining.

The Oilers (32-17-2) will host Vancouver on Thursday.