Edmonton Oilers end season series with Flames with 4-1 win

Leon Draisaitl had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers topped the Calgary Flames 4-1 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers won six of 10 meetings with the Flames this season.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring less than five minutes in, blasting a power play shot over Jacob Markstrom’s right shoulder. Less than three minutes later, McDavid fed Ethan Bear, who banged in a one-timer for his second of the season.

“Nothing ceases to amaze me with this kid. It’s incredible how it continues to get better and better,” Oilers goaltender Mike Smith said of McDavid. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Nothing ceases to amaze me with this kid. It's incredible how it continues to get better and better," Oilers goaltender Mike Smith said of McDavid.

The Flames came on in the latter half of the second period, outshooting the Oilers 9-0 and getting on the board with a goal from Johnny Gaudreau.

“We had our legs and got the jump on them,” McDavid said. “I didn’t love our second period, although we had that power play and had the chance to put the game away. To put them down 3-0 would’ve been huge.”

The Flames kept the pressure on in the third but couldn’t solve Mike Smith. Josh Archibald and Darnell Nurse put it away with empty net goals.

“We gave up more attempts at our net than I would’ve liked,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.Some of it was puck play, some of it you’ve got to credit Calgary. I mean that’s a desperate team—they’re playing for their lives.”

McDavid played his 400th NHL game and had a goal and two assists.

“Looking back, it feels pretty quick but we’ve been through lots with this group—lots of downs and lots of ups—and it’s been a pretty wild start to a career,” McDavid said.

Smith made 29 saves to improve to 18-6-2.

“The hardest part of being a good goalie in this league is consistency,” Smith said. “That’s been one of my big focuses this year is to treat every game like a new game and not to get too fired up if it doesn’t go my way, and it’s turned into some pretty good hockey.”

The Oilers, 30-17-2, will play in Vancouver on Monday.

With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott