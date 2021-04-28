Edmonton Oilers hand Jets fifth straight loss

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers capped off their season series with the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-1 win Wednesday night.

Connor McDavid had three assists, giving him 15 points in the last five games. The Oilers won seven of their nine meetings with the Jets.

Mikko Koskinen, getting his first start in goal since April 7, came up big early. He stoned Paul Stastny who was all alone in front after an Oilers turnover. The Oilers took the lead on a power play when Tyson Barrie blasted a point shot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck.

Blake Wheeler pulled the Jets even early in the second, but then took a double minor for high sticking Ethan Bear. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins cashed in to make it 2-1 Oilers.

With less than five minutes left in the third, Kailer Yamamoto was sent off for slashing. The Oilers killed off the penalty without incident with Yamamoto getting a breakaway as he came out of the box. He tried to deke Hellebuyck, who came up with a glove save.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 1:40 to go. Leon Draisaitl put it away with an empty netter.

Koskinen made 29 saves to push his record to 11-11.

The Oilers, 29-16-2, will host the Calgary Flames Thursday night. It’s on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.