Edmonton Oilers Zack Kassian out with lower-body injury

Zack Kassian is injured for the second time this season.

“We’ll call it week to week right now. He’s still getting some tests done. It looks like he’s going to be out for a while with a lower-body injury,” said Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.

Early in the Oilers game on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, Kassian hit Shea Weber behind the Habs net. Kassian left the ice favouring his left leg and had to be helped to the Oilers dressing room.

The right-winger missed 17 games earlier in the season after suffering a hand injury in a fight against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8. He has two goals and three assists in 27 games.

“The right side is probably our deepest position at forward right now,” said Tippett. “We have some depth. That being said, Kass is a good player. He’s built for playoff-style games. We’re certainly going to miss him. Hopefully, he can heal up quick, and we’ll see where it gets to in the next few weeks.”

Mike Smith left Saturday’s practice early in apparent discomfort. However, Tippett said there is no issue with the team’s No. 1 goalie.

“He just tweaked something. He’s all right. I went in and saw him. He’s fine now,” said Tippett. “Scared him a little bit, and he went and got it checked out. Checked him out and he’s fine.”

The Oilers will play in Winnipeg on Monday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.