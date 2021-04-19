Edmonton Oilers rack up 4 goals in the third period to knock off Habs

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the last 10 minutes of the third period to oust the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won eight straight home games.

Jujhar Khaira was wobbled by a hit from Alexander Romanov partway through the first. After being belted in the neutral zone, Khaira struggled to remain upright and was helped off the ice. He didn’t return to the game.

Connor McDavid beat Carey Price with a long wrist shot with just under eight minutes to go in the first, but the goal was disallowed after video review showed Alex Chiasson was guilty of goalie interference.

Jake Allen replaced Price to the start the second. The Canadiens took the lead when Corey Perry’s pass went in off Eric Staal’s right skate 6:46 into the period. Later, McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi had a two-on-nothing, but the puck flipped off McDavid’s stick before they could get a shot.

With 9:11 left in the third, McDavid fed Ethan Bear, who ripped in his first goal since February 6, 2020.

McDavid then recorded a goal for the highlight reel. With 4:49 left, he picked up the puck at his own blue line and blazed through the neutral zone. He darted between Jeff Petry and Joel Edmundson, then extended his body to flip a shot behind Allen.

Just 2:26 later, Puljujarvi wristed home a shot on a breakaway to make it 3-1, then Devin Shore added an empty netter.

McDavid finished with a goal and two assists. Mike Smith made 22 saves to improve to 16-4-2.

The Oilers, 27-15-2, will host the Canadiens again on Wednesday.