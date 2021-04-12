Edmonton Oilers add defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov from the New Jersey Devils.
The Oilers give up fourth round draft pick in 2022, which will become a third rounder if the Oilers win a playoff round.
Read more: Edmonton Oilers come up empty in Calgary
Kulikov, 30, has two assists in 38 games for the Devils this season, averaging 19:33 of ice time. He’s on a one-year contract worth $1.15 million.
Kulikov was drafted 14th overall by Florida in 2009. He’s played 715 NHL games.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments