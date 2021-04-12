Edmonton Oilers add defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov from the New Jersey Devils.

The Oilers give up fourth round draft pick in 2022, which will become a third rounder if the Oilers win a playoff round.

Kulikov, 30, has two assists in 38 games for the Devils this season, averaging 19:33 of ice time. He’s on a one-year contract worth $1.15 million.

Kulikov was drafted 14th overall by Florida in 2009. He’s played 715 NHL games.

