Sports

Edmonton Oilers add defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2021 1:33 pm

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Dmitriy Kulikov from the New Jersey Devils.

The Oilers give up fourth round draft pick in 2022, which will become a third rounder if the Oilers win a playoff round.

Kulikov, 30, has two assists in 38 games for the Devils this season, averaging 19:33 of ice time. He’s on a one-year contract worth $1.15 million.

Kulikov was drafted 14th overall by Florida in 2009. He’s played 715 NHL games.

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNew Jersey DevilsNHL Trade DeadlineKen Hollandoilers tradedmitriy kulikov

