Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

New Jersey Devils add former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 9:23 pm

Unrestricted free agent defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has found a new home after spending the last three years in Winnipeg.

He’s headed to New Jersey after getting a one-year contract from the Devils.

Story continues below advertisement

The Devils announced the new contract on Thursday, which will pay him $1.15 million. It’s a sharp decline from the $4.3 million he made with the Jets last season.

Trending Stories

He signed with the Jets as a free agent in the summer of 2017.

The 29-year-old appeared in 51 games for the Jets last season where he scored twice and added eight assists.

Read more: Guelph Storm goaltender Nico Daws drafted by the New Jersey Devils

“Kulikov is an experienced, physical left-shot defenceman who skates well,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a media release.

“His ability to play both the right and left side brings value to our defense corps.”

He’s also played for the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres over 11 NHL seasons. Kulikov has played nearly 700 NHL games.

Click to play video 'Former NHL enforcer Nick Kypreos on his new memoir' Former NHL enforcer Nick Kypreos on his new memoir
Former NHL enforcer Nick Kypreos on his new memoir
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsSportswinnipegWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueNew Jersey DevilsDmitry Kulikov
Flyers
More weekly flyers