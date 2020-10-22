New Jersey Devils add former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Unrestricted free agent defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has found a new home after spending the last three years in Winnipeg.

He’s headed to New Jersey after getting a one-year contract from the Devils.

Story continues below advertisement

The Devils announced the new contract on Thursday, which will pay him $1.15 million. It’s a sharp decline from the $4.3 million he made with the Jets last season.

He signed with the Jets as a free agent in the summer of 2017.

The 29-year-old appeared in 51 games for the Jets last season where he scored twice and added eight assists.

Read more: Guelph Storm goaltender Nico Daws drafted by the New Jersey Devils

“Kulikov is an experienced, physical left-shot defenceman who skates well,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a media release.

“His ability to play both the right and left side brings value to our defense corps.”

He’s also played for the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres over 11 NHL seasons. Kulikov has played nearly 700 NHL games.

5:47 Former NHL enforcer Nick Kypreos on his new memoir Former NHL enforcer Nick Kypreos on his new memoir