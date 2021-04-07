Edmonton Oilers’ big guns blast Senators in 4-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl posted his fifth career regular-season hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Wednesday afternoon.

The Oilers are 8-0 against the Senators this season. Draisaitl has two hat tricks and 21 points in those games.

The Oilers had the better of the play in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 17-7. Draisaitl bagged his 20th goal of the season, ripping home a pass from Oilers captain Connor McDavid on the power play.

Josh Norris pulled the Sens even 25 seconds into the second, tapping in a feed from Thomas Chabot.

Draisaitl struck again with a spectacular shot late in the frame. He came down the right wing and positioned himself with his feet below the icing line. McDavid passed it to him, and Draisaitl sizzled a one-timer to the far corner past Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg.

Senators forward Connor Brown picked the top corner on Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen 1:02 into the third to make it 2-2.

With 6:06 to go, McDavid stormed toward the Ottawa net and flicked his 23rd past Hogberg.

Koskinen preserved the win with a save off Ottawa rookie Tim Stutzle with 29 seconds left. He finished with 28 saves to improve to 10-11.

Draisaitl completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal just before time expired.

McDavid had a goal and three assists.

The Oilers (24-14-2) will play Senators for the final time this season on Thursday.

