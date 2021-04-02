Edmonton Oilers beat Flames for 5th time this season

Connor McDavid scored the game winner in the third as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 3-2 Friday night at Rogers Place.
The Oilers are 5-2 against the Flames this season.
Michael Stone fired a point shot past a screened Mike Smith for his first of the season with 7:37 to go in the first. The Oilers had 14 shots in the first after having only 16 the entire game Tuesday in Montreal.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins flipped in a backhand on the power play early in the second.
Four minutes later, right after another Oilers man advantage expired, Matthew Tkachuk jumped out of the box, took a breakaway pass and beat Smith for his 10th of the season.
The Oilers replied with a sharp four-way passing play, Leon Draisaitl to Ethan Bear to Kailer Yamamoto to Dominik Kahun, who tapped in his sixth.
In the third, Kailer Yamamoto drove to the net and drew an interference penalty on Noah Hanifin.
Right off the face-off on the ensuing power play, McDavid snapped a shot that went through Jacob Markstrom and dribbled over the goal line.
Smith made 24 saves to improve to 13-3-1. The Oilers were 2/5 on the power play.
The Oilers, 23-14-1, will start a three-game road trip in Montreal on Monday.
