Connor McDavid leads the way as Edmonton Oilers crush Jets

Connor McDavid posted his third hat trick of the season as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 Monday night.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson scored his 100th career goal with 3:38 left in the first, firing home a one-timer off a pass from Adam Larsson.

Only 2:09 later, McDavid poked a backhand past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and the Oilers were up 2-0 after the first.

The Oilers poured it on in the second period. McDavid scored again, then Leon Draisaitl ripped home a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to make it 4-0.

Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse drove home his 15th goal of the year with 6:42 to go in the second.

Mark Scheifele put the Jets on the board with a power-play goal.

McDavid buried a shot on a breakaway less than two minutes later to complete the hat trick.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith made 36 saves to improve to 17-5-2.

Edmonton forward Ryan McLeod played his first NHL game while defenceman Dmitry Kulikov suited up for the Oilers for the first time since being acquired in a trade with New Jersey.

Draisaitl had two points to hit 488 career points. He passes Marco Sturm as the highest-scoring German player of all-time.

The Oilers (28-16-2) move one point ahead of the Jets for second in the North Division.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday.