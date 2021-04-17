Edmonton Oilers get back to work with shutout of Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Mike Smith made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers grounded the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 Saturday night.

The Oilers were playing their first game in a week after having games postponed because of the Vancouver Canucks COVID outbreak.

Kailer Yamamoto and Alex Chiasson had breakaways less than a minute apart halfway through the second, but both were turned away by Connor Hellebuyck.

The Oilers outshot the Jets 12-4 in the second and took the lead on a power play blast by Tyson Barrie. Connor McDavid assisted on the play for his 70th point of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers add defenceman Dmitry Kulikov

Story continues below advertisement

In the third, McDavid shoveled a pass in front to Jesse Puljujarvi, who flipped in his tenth of the season. Chiasson deflected a Barrie shot for a power play goal to round out the scoring.

The Oilers were 2/6 with the man advantage.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed his third straight game with an upper body injury.

The Oilers, 26-15-2, will host Montreal on Monday.