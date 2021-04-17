Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers get back to work with shutout of Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 17, 2021 9:43 pm

Mike Smith made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers grounded the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 Saturday night.

The Oilers were playing their first game in a week after having games postponed because of the Vancouver Canucks COVID outbreak.

Kailer Yamamoto and Alex Chiasson had breakaways less than a minute apart halfway through the second, but both were turned away by Connor Hellebuyck.

Read more: 1st-round pick Dylan Holloway signs entry-level contract with Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers outshot the Jets 12-4 in the second and took the lead on a power play blast by Tyson Barrie. Connor McDavid assisted on the play for his 70th point of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers add defenceman Dmitry Kulikov

In the third, McDavid shoveled a pass in front to Jesse Puljujarvi, who flipped in his tenth of the season. Chiasson deflected a Barrie shot for a power play goal to round out the scoring.

The Oilers were 2/6 with the man advantage.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed his third straight game with an upper body injury.

The Oilers, 26-15-2, will host Montreal on Monday.

 

 

