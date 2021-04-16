Several schedule changes for Edmonton Oilers, including Saturday’s start time in Winnipeg

There have been more adjustments to the Edmonton Oilers schedule in the wake of the Vancouver Canucks COVID-19 outbreak.

Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets will start at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. The Face-off Show on 630 CHED will be at 3:30 p.m.

The Oilers will now have four straight games against the Canucks in May. They’ll play in Vancouver on May 3 and 4, then host the Canucks May 6 and 8.

A road game in Montreal gets moved from May 11 to May 12. That bumps back the Oilers regular season finale versus Vancouver to May 15 from May 13.

Okay, so, to summarize:

🔶 April 17 @ WPG moved up to 5pm MT We now play:

🔷 May 3 @ VAN, 8pm MT

🔶 May 4 @ VAN, 8pm MT

🔷 May 6 vs. VAN, 7pm MT

🔶 May 12 @ MTL, 3pm MT

May 3 @ VAN, 8pm MT
May 4 @ VAN, 8pm MT
May 6 vs. VAN, 7pm MT
May 12 @ MTL, 3pm MT
May 15 vs. VAN, time TBD

“You just deal with it. I don’t think there’s any emotion in it. The emotion for us is making sure our game’s ready,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett Friday morning. “It’s a weird time. You recognize what else is going on, but we’re more concerned with what he have going here and getting our team back to playing well.”

The Oilers had Friday’s game in Vancouver called off on Thursday afternoon as the NHL decided to give the Canucks more time to return to play after the COVID outbreak.

The original NHL schedule that came out in December had the Oilers concluding their regular season on May 7 with the final day around the league being May 8. There are now North Division games scheduled all the way to May 19 (Vancouver at Calgary).