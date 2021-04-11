Edmonton Oilers come up empty in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 5-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Sean Monahan broke the ice just past three minute mark of the second period, taking a pass from Andrew Mangiapane and zipping it past Mike Smith. Johnny Gaudreau scored from a sharp angle to make it 2-0, then Elias Lindholm scored on the power play. Mark Giordano added one more in the final minute of the frame.

Brett Ritchie made it 5-0 in the third, sneaking a backhand through Smith.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. It’s hoped he can return next weekend.

The NHL trade deadline is 1 p.m. on Monday. Bob Stauffer will host special coverage on 630 CHED starting at 11 a.m.

The Oilers, 25-15-2, will play in Vancouver on Friday. That game was moved forward from May 4 as the league is rearranging the schedule after the Canucks COVID outbreak.