Woman in her 20s becomes Ottawa’s youngest COVID-19 death

Ottawa Public Health is reporting that a woman in her 20s has died in connection with COVID-19, the youngest person to die locally in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Additional details about the circumstances of her death were not immediately available on Tuesday.

The woman was one of two deaths included in OPH’s latest daily report. There have been 527 COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

The local public health unit meanwhile reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second consecutive day with case counts below 100 and the lowest single-day increase since early March.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped to 1,285 on Tuesday, down from 1,374 the day before.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to decline as well, with 76 Ottawa residents now hospitalized with the virus, 20 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 32 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa, with new outbreaks affecting the dialysis unit at The Ottawa Hospital’s Riverside Campus and the Barrhaven Child Care Centre.

The number of workplace outbreaks in Ottawa is down to two as of Tuesday, both traced to retailers in the city.

A new cohort of Ottawa residents were able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday morning, with a second group of people who can’t work from home and those with at-risk health conditions eligible to book via the provincial system as of 8 a.m.

