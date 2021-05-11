Nova Scotia reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, thousands more now eligible for vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 98 of which are in Central Zone.

The remaining cases are 11 in Eastern Zone, five in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.

This represents the third day of decreasing new case counts, however the province notes that public health is still continuing to work through “the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama, the data system.” On Monday, the premier told reporters the backlog in data entry was almost cleared.

There are currently 1,591 active cases in the province and 64 people in hospital — 6 more than reported Monday. Ten of the patients in hospital are in an ICU.

The province continues to say there is community spread in Central Zone, and the other zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

“I want to thank Nova Scotians for their continued support, hard work and commitment to following the public health protocols,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We are asking people to stick as close to home as possible and only travel outside your community when absolutely necessary. Everyone needs to use their judgment about what is necessary.”

Vaccination eligibility expanded

The province also announced Tuesday that people aged 40 to 44 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are mRNA vaccines.

It’s estimated there are 62,000 eligible Nova Scotians in this age group.

The age group has been able to book AstraZeneca vaccine appointments since April 30.

So far, 374.903 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 37,784 Nova Scotians received their second dose.

