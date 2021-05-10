Nova Scotia announces 121 new COVID-19 cases; live briefing upcoming

Send this page to someone via email

There are 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia today, the province has announced.

Ninety-four of the new cases are in the province’s central health zone, 16 are in the eastern health zone, six are in the western health zone and five are in the northern health zone.

It’s the first time since April 30, when 67 new cases were announced, that new case numbers have been this low. However, the province said in a release Monday that it is still working through a backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama, its data entry system.

Since yesterday, another eight people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now 58 people in hospital, with nine in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,021 tests on Sunday. There are now 1,655 active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, are scheduled to hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. The briefing will be livestreamed here.

When possible, Public Health is notifying confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message.

As of Sunday, 366,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 37,699 second doses.

New border measures came into effect this morning, barring all non-essential travel into the province and requiring rotational workers returning home from outbreak zones to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia Health cases

In a release Monday, Nova Scotia’s health authority said as of 12 p.m., there are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 among their staff members.

Nova Scotia Health said they have had a total of 26 cases among staff, 14 of whom have recovered.

Twenty-three health-care workers are in isolation as a result of these workplace cases, and a further 94 staff members are in isolation because they have symptoms or they were at a place with an exposure notification.

“This number fluctuates daily as staff self-report their isolation through occupational health and safety phone lines,” the release said.