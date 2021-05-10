Nova Scotia’s borders close to non-essential travel due to surge of COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s borders closed to all but essential travel today.

The measure came into effect at 8 a.m.

Premier Iain Rankin announced the measure on Friday, as the province dealt with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

He says the measures also apply to anyone who had planned on moving to the province.

They also apply to parents from out-of-province who were hoping to pick up or drop off students.

Under the new rules, rotational workers returning home from so-called outbreak zones — such as the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray, Alta. — must self-isolate for 14 days.

