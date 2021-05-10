Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s borders close to non-essential travel due to surge of COVID-19 cases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2021 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia announces tighter restrictions to limit movement' Nova Scotia announces tighter restrictions to limit movement
The new COVID-19 numbers are leading to a stern warning from the Nova Scotia government for people not to travel or gather together. It’s also prompting tighter restrictions to limit movement and keep people out of the province. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia’s borders closed to all but essential travel today.

The measure came into effect at 8 a.m.

Premier Iain Rankin announced the measure on Friday, as the province dealt with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces another death, record-breaking 227 new COVID-19 cases

He says the measures also apply to anyone who had planned on moving to the province.

They also apply to parents from out-of-province who were hoping to pick up or drop off students.

Under the new rules, rotational workers returning home from so-called outbreak zones — such as the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray, Alta. — must self-isolate for 14 days.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
