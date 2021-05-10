Man, 2 minors face attempted murder charges following alleged stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man and two male minors are facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing that took place this past weekend, according to Regina police.

Police say officers were called to an alley in the 1500 block of Retallack Street at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

A member of the canine unit found a man, 41, bleeding heavily from several apparent stab wounds.

Police say EMS was called and took the man to the hospital. Another man was then located nearby who was also suffering from apparent stabs wounds. He was also taken to hospital by EMS, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and located two suspects who were then taken into custody without incident.

Police investigation led to a third suspect who was believed to be inside a home in the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

With a warrant, police located the suspect who was then taken into custody without incident, police say.

Desmond Levi Eaglechild, 37, of Regina, and two male minors, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing two counts of attempted murder along with break and entering and committing robbery.

Eaglechild appeared in provincial court on Monday. The two minors appeared in youth court on Monday.

