Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Regina police charge man with attempted murder after 3 people injured

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 4:16 pm
Police are investigating after several long guns and ammunition were stolen from a Regina business Sunday morning.
Police continue to investigate an attempted murder that occurred Saturday. Files / Global News

Regina police have charged a man with attempted murder and numerous counts of assault after three people were injured.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a residence in north Regina after receiving a call that there was a man “who was hurting everyone and could not be controlled”, say police.

READ MORE: Several charged with violent, gang-related offences following probe by Regina Police

The person who made the call requested the assistance of both police and EMS.

Police say multiple people were in the home, three of which had been injured in an apparent assault.

One man was transported to the hospital by EMS with a “serious” head injury, police said. He remains in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found the suspect in the residence and he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and common assault.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say
Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderAttackassault with a weaponNorth Reginaattempted murder Reginaattempted murdr
Flyers
More weekly flyers