Regina police charge man with attempted murder after 3 people injured

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a man with attempted murder and numerous counts of assault after three people were injured.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a residence in north Regina after receiving a call that there was a man “who was hurting everyone and could not be controlled”, say police.

The person who made the call requested the assistance of both police and EMS.

Police say multiple people were in the home, three of which had been injured in an apparent assault.

One man was transported to the hospital by EMS with a “serious” head injury, police said. He remains in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found the suspect in the residence and he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and common assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

3:49 Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say