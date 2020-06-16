Several charged with violent, gang-related offences following probe by Regina Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has laid attempted murder charges in relation to an organized crime investigation.

Police say the charges stem from incidents that took place in Regina on July 7, Sept. 19 and Oct. 31, all in 2019.

Led by the department’s street gang unit, the investigation led to eight arrests on June 11, 2020.

Ramie Louis Bellegarde, 40, of the Goodeve District, is facing eight charges that include three counts of attempting to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and extortion.

Thomas Adam Stevenson, 36, Taylor Jay Keshane, 25, Kelly Leo Lonethunder, 28, Justin James Papequash, 30, Glenn Travis Sutherland, 32, and Elizabeth Marjorie Pascal, 23, all of Regina, face charges that include attempt to commit murder.

A 17-year-old, whose name isn’t being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged with attempt to commit murder.

All of the accused are also charged with commission of offence for criminal organization.

Bellegarde, Stevenson, Keshane, Lonethunder, Sutherland and Papequash will appear in court June 19.

Pascal will appear in court on June 18.

The 17-year-old will appear in youth court on June 22.

Police say they are searching for Misty Shay Taypotat, 33, of Regina in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.