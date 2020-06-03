Regina police lay charges in attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged stabbing on June 2, according to police.

Around 6:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Queen Street for a report of a weapons offence.

Police said after they arrived a woman was found with stab wounds. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in attempted murder investigation

According to police, a male suspect was seen walking away from the scene and was arrested. He had a knife in his possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Pelletier has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance June 3.

1:29 Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths