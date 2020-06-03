Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police lay charges in attempted murder investigation

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 7:10 pm
Regina police have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing on June 2.
Regina police have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing on June 2. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged stabbing on June 2, according to police.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with attempted murder: Regina police

Around 6:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Queen Street for a report of a weapons offence.

Police said after they arrived a woman was found with stab wounds. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in attempted murder investigation

According to police, a male suspect was seen walking away from the scene and was arrested. He had a knife in his possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Pelletier has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance June 3.

Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths
Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderRPSProvincial Courtweapons possession
Flyers
More weekly flyers