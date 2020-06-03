Regina police lay charges in attempted murder investigation

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged stabbing on June 2, according to police.
Around 6:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Queen Street for a report of a weapons offence.
Police said after they arrived a woman was found with stab wounds. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
According to police, a male suspect was seen walking away from the scene and was arrested. He had a knife in his possession.
Justin Pelletier has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.
He made his first court appearance June 3.
