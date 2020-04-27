2 adults, 4 youth charged in city’s 6th homicide of 2020: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it has charged six people in the city’s sixth homicide of 2020.

Police say the victim was found dead at a home in the 1000 block of Princess Street on April 23 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police have confirmed the deceased’s identity but are not releasing it because the victim is a youth.

Of the six accused, four are young persons and are all male. Two of the youth suspects are 15 while the other two are 16 and 17. All are charged with first-degree murder.

The two adults charged with first-degree murder are Arden Paquachan and Brandon Shayden Lee Charette, both 18.

Paquachan and Charette, both from Regina, appeared in provincial court on Monday.