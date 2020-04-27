Menu

Crime

2 adults, 4 youth charged in city’s 6th homicide of 2020: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 3:28 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police has charged two adults and four minors in the city's sixth homicide of 2020. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it has charged six people in the city’s sixth homicide of 2020.

Police say the victim was found dead at a home in the 1000 block of Princess Street on April 23 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating sixth homicide of 2020

Police have confirmed the deceased’s identity but are not releasing it because the victim is a youth.

Of the six accused, four are young persons and are all male. Two of the youth suspects are 15 while the other two are 16 and 17. All are charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating dead body found at a home on Princess Street

The two adults charged with first-degree murder are Arden Paquachan and Brandon Shayden Lee Charette, both 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Paquachan and Charette, both from Regina, appeared in provincial court on Monday.

