Regina police charge man with attempted murder following alleged shooting

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to a Regina hospital for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at about 8:45 p.m.

His injury was described as non-life-threatening and was treated by hospital staff, according to police.

The investigation led police to a home in the 1400 block of Cameron Street where it is believed the shooting took place, police say.

Police say they found a gun and ammunition inside the home. The suspect, who appeared to be a victim of an assault, was taken into custody. The investigation into the assault is underway.

Julian Dennis Runns of Regina is also facing charges that include possessing a prohibited and restricted weapon along with six counts of possessing a gun and animation contrary to a prohibition order.

He makes his first court appearance on Thursday.

