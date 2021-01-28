Menu

Crime

Regina police charge man with attempted murder following alleged shooting

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 4:06 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
A 34-year-old Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged shooting that took place on Wednesday night. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to a Regina hospital for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at about 8:45 p.m.

Read more: Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder at Regina warming shelter: police

His injury was described as non-life-threatening and was treated by hospital staff, according to police.

The investigation led police to a home in the 1400 block of Cameron Street where it is believed the shooting took place, police say.

Read more: Regina police charge man with attempted murder after 3 people injured

Police say they found a gun and ammunition inside the home. The suspect, who appeared to be a victim of an assault, was taken into custody. The investigation into the assault is underway.

Julian Dennis Runns of Regina is also facing charges that include possessing a prohibited and restricted weapon along with six counts of possessing a gun and animation contrary to a prohibition order.

He makes his first court appearance on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say' Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say
Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say – Jun 19, 2020
