Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder at Regina warming shelter: police

The Regina Police Service charged a 35-year-old Saskatoon man with attempted murder following an incident at a warming shelter on Friday.

Police say they were called to a shelter in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue for firearms offence report shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The caller told officers there was a man at the facility trying to fight with staff.

Although the suspect was gone by the time police got there, further investigation learned the man allegedly shot a home-made gun at another person.

The bullet missed and hit a window in the building.

Police say they learned the identity of the man and arrested him at the shelter on Sunday morning.

Dexter Jonathan Lee is also facing four counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition.

Lee appeared in provincial court on Monday.

