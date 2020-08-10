Man charged with attempted murder involving 7-year-old child: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder involving a seven-year-old-child.

Regina police say the incident happened in the area of Brotherton Avenue and Cavendish Street on Aug. 8 at 4:30 a.m.

A taxi driver came across a young girl all by herself who was bleeding from her head, police say. She was without shoes or a jacket.

Police say the girl waited inside the taxi with the driver until officers arrived. EMS took the girl to the hospital. Police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers were able to obtain the girl’s address which was in the 0-99 block of Cavendish Street. Police went to the address where they found the man, allegedly responsible for the attack on the girl.

Police believe the suspect is known to the victim’s family and had allegedly been in violation of a court order prohibiting him from contacting residents at that address.

Greg Joshua Brittain appeared in court on Monday.

