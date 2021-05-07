Retired Regina police officer captures alleged bike thief

Send this page to someone via email

A retired Regina police officer sprang back into action on Thursday to nab an alleged thief.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Laval Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after a reported theft.

Police said they were informed that a man entered a garage and stole a bike. He then pulled a knife and fled when confronted by neighbours.

He was followed through a schoolyard and caught a few blocks away by the retired police officer.

Police said a search turned up break and enter tools and a substance believed to be amphetamines.

Terence Dwayne Machiskinic, 32, who is from Saskatoon, is facing a number of charges, including break and enter and theft.

Police said Machiskinic was also wanted on outstanding warrants and was in violation of his probation conditions.

He made his first court appearance Friday morning on the charges.

