Crime

Retired Regina police officer captures alleged bike thief

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 2:34 pm
An alleged bike thief in Regina was followed through a schoolyard and caught a few blocks away by a retired police officer.
A retired Regina police officer sprang back into action on Thursday to nab an alleged thief.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Laval Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after a reported theft.

Read more: Regina police lay charge after ‘threatening’ email allegedly sent to PM’s office

Police said they were informed that a man entered a garage and stole a bike. He then pulled a knife and fled when confronted by neighbours.

He was followed through a schoolyard and caught a few blocks away by the retired police officer.

Police said a search turned up break and enter tools and a substance believed to be amphetamines.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina woman facing arson charges in connection with property fires

Terence Dwayne Machiskinic, 32, who is from Saskatoon, is facing a number of charges, including break and enter and theft.

Police said Machiskinic was also wanted on outstanding warrants and was in violation of his probation conditions.

He made his first court appearance Friday morning on the charges.

Click to play video: 'Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires' Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires – Apr 30, 2021
