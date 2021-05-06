Regina police lay charge after ‘threatening’ email allegedly sent to PM’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Regina man has been charged after a “threatening” email allegedly received by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), the email was received by the PMO in Ottawa on May 1.

RPS said the email containing threats of damage to the legislative building and Queen’s Bench Court as well as threats to the safety of an out-of-province physician and a retired judge.

The major crimes unit was tasked with the investigation which led to Harold Christopher Charles Ringline, 59, being taken into custody at his home in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

He is facing one global charge of uttering threats, according to a police statement issued on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the accused made his first provincial court appearance on Thursday.

1:26 Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau – Dec 12, 2017

Related News More tickets issued in connection with Regina COVID-19 public health order protest