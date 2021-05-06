Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police lay charge after ‘threatening’ email allegedly sent to PM’s office

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 7:36 pm
A Regina man is facing a charge of uttering threats after the office of the prime minister indicated it received an email. View image in full screen
A Regina man is facing a charge of uttering threats after the office of the prime minister indicated it received an email. File Photo / Getty Images

Police say a Regina man has been charged after a “threatening” email allegedly received by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), the email was received by the PMO in Ottawa on May 1.

RPS said the email containing threats of damage to the legislative building and Queen’s Bench Court as well as threats to the safety of an out-of-province physician and a retired judge.

Read more: Nazi flag on Alberta property triggers complaint to RCMP: A ‘slap in the face to Canada’

The major crimes unit was tasked with the investigation which led to Harold Christopher Charles Ringline, 59, being taken into custody at his home in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

He is facing one global charge of uttering threats, according to a police statement issued on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the accused made his first provincial court appearance on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau' Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau
Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau – Dec 12, 2017
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagPrime Minister tagUttering Threats tagEmail tagPrime Minister's Office tagMajor Crimes tagOffice Of The Prime Minister tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers