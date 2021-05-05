Menu

Comments

Canada

More tickets issued in connection with Regina COVID-19 public health order protest

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 7:44 pm
Police have issued more tickets under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders at a protest in Regina. View image in full screen
Police have issued more tickets under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders at a protest in Regina. Justin Bukoski / Global News

More tickets have been handed out in Regina for people found to have been disobeying Saskatchewan’s public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it monitored an anti-mask rally event protesting the public health orders with roughly 150 to 160 people in Victoria Park on April 24. Four tickets were issued to protesters for violations and more were pending, they said.

According to a press release on Wednesday, police had served 11 public health and one traffic ticket to individuals who were at the rally. It added that other tickets have been issued and will be served.

RPS said it is also trying to identify unmasked protestors in a shopping mall on April 24.

“It is anticipated success in these investigations will result in more tickets for breaching public health orders which state, among other provisions, that outdoor gatherings must not exceed a limit of 10 people, and anyone in a public indoor space (mall) is required to wear a mask,” read the release.

Click to play video: 'Parent more scared of anti-maskers than COVID-19' Parent more scared of anti-maskers than COVID-19
Parent more scared of anti-maskers than COVID-19 – Apr 26, 2021
