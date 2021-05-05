More tickets issued in connection with Regina COVID-19 public health order protest

Send this page to someone via email

More tickets have been handed out in Regina for people found to have been disobeying Saskatchewan’s public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it monitored an anti-mask rally event protesting the public health orders with roughly 150 to 160 people in Victoria Park on April 24. Four tickets were issued to protesters for violations and more were pending, they said.

According to a press release on Wednesday, police had served 11 public health and one traffic ticket to individuals who were at the rally. It added that other tickets have been issued and will be served.

RPS said it is also trying to identify unmasked protestors in a shopping mall on April 24.

“It is anticipated success in these investigations will result in more tickets for breaching public health orders which state, among other provisions, that outdoor gatherings must not exceed a limit of 10 people, and anyone in a public indoor space (mall) is required to wear a mask,” read the release.

