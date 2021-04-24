Menu

Health

Prince Albert ‘Freedom Rally’ attendees told to self-isolate after increased COVID-19 exposure

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 12:01 am
Attendees at a 'Freedom Rally' in Prince Albert are being told to self-isolate after an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. View image in full screen
Attendees at a 'Freedom Rally' in Prince Albert are being told to self-isolate after an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. RB Ham/Facebook

Anyone who attended a ‘Freedom Rally’ in Prince Albert is being told to self-isolate immediately after an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said someone who tested positive for the virus was infectious while at the April 17 event.

Attendees are told to call 811 for further directions. Symptoms may develop between two and 14 days after exposure.

Read more: Saskatoon mayor warns against attending anti-mask ‘Children’s Freedom’ event

The city’s mayor told Global News on April 22 the event was an unwelcome surprise.

“It’s got seniors, it’s got kids, it’s got everyone all in a group taking a picture not realizing they could become a super spreader in our community of the new variant,” Greg Dionne said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dionne said himself, a former mayor, and several other longtime residents pored through photos of the gathering and didn’t recognize a single face.

He believes many in attendance travelled from outside the city.

“They talk about being a freedom group well how about my freedom, I’m a Canadian too and I live in a city that’s following the health regulations because we want to beat this pandemic.”

