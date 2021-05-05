Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina woman facing arson charges in connection with property fires

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires' Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
WATCH: Regina police are investigating after a string of suspected arson in east Regina. A video circulating online shows a shed on fire right before a small explosion.

A 24-year-old Regina woman is facing several charges related to a string of arsons that happened in the past two weeks in the city.

A police statement said none of the fires resulted in injuries but did cause property damage.

Read more: London fire, police raise alarm over rise in empty-building arson cases

One of the fires occurred at a house on the 1900-block of Montreal Street on April 23. There were also five occurrences of fires involving sheds, fences and grass in the 100 and 200 blocks of College Avenue East and the 2400 block of Francis Street.

Trending Stories

Global News previously reported on the fires on College Avenue. Officials said four fires were located in the area within the span of an hour and investigators determined they were deliberately set.

Story continues below advertisement

One resident captured a video of one of the fires from her shed. Later on in the video, a small explosion is seen, caused by a propane tank she didn’t know was in there.

After investigating the fires, police identified a suspect who was located in the area of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Read more: Crews rescue person from house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

Katherine Paula Merk faces six charges of arson causing damage to property. Merk made her first court appearance at provincial court on Wednesday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina Police Service tagArson tagRegina News tagRegina Fire tagRegina Fire Department tagMontreal Street tagCollege Avenue tagregina arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers