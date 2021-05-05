Regina woman facing arson charges in connection with property fires

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Regina woman is facing several charges related to a string of arsons that happened in the past two weeks in the city.

A police statement said none of the fires resulted in injuries but did cause property damage.

One of the fires occurred at a house on the 1900-block of Montreal Street on April 23. There were also five occurrences of fires involving sheds, fences and grass in the 100 and 200 blocks of College Avenue East and the 2400 block of Francis Street.

Global News previously reported on the fires on College Avenue. Officials said four fires were located in the area within the span of an hour and investigators determined they were deliberately set.

One resident captured a video of one of the fires from her shed. Later on in the video, a small explosion is seen, caused by a propane tank she didn’t know was in there.

After investigating the fires, police identified a suspect who was located in the area of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Katherine Paula Merk faces six charges of arson causing damage to property. Merk made her first court appearance at provincial court on Wednesday morning.