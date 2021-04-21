Crews rescue person from house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in the city’s Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday in which one person had to be rescued.

It happened in the 2700 block of Victoria Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Fire said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, two of whom were able to get out before crews arrived.

Crews rescued the third person from the second floor. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

“Our crews were able to knock the fire down and conducted searches inside just to ensure there were no other people inside,” said Neil Sundeen, Regina Fire Department deputy chief.

Heavy fire damage on the backside of the home on the 2700 block Victoria. Crews mopping up and investigation is underway. Condition of resident rescued by fire crews unknown but not believed to be life threatening pic.twitter.com/9pzgrA7rlK — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) April 21, 2021

“We’re happy to announce that there were no other people in the home.”

Sundeen said the fire started in the back of the house, but is unclear if it began inside or outside.

“There are cedar shakes and other things in that older construction that caused the fire to move pretty quick,” Sundeen said.

“There was considerable smoke, fire and water damage inside the home, but the majority of the obvious damage is on the outside of the back.”

Sundeen said there was damage to both levels of the two-storey home.

Sundeen said he doesn’t know the cost of the damage, but described it as “extensive.”

Investigators are back at the home Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

1:42 2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school 2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school – Nov 4, 2020