Canada

Crews rescue person from house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 2:13 pm
Regina fire crews rescued a person from a burning home in the Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday night. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Regina fire crews rescued a person from a burning home in the Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday night. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. David Baxter / Global News

Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in the city’s Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday in which one person had to be rescued.

It happened in the 2700 block of Victoria Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Fire said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, two of whom were able to get out before crews arrived.

Read more: Crews fight fire at Crown Shred and Recycling in Regina

Crews rescued the third person from the second floor. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

“Our crews were able to knock the fire down and conducted searches inside just to ensure there were no other people inside,” said Neil Sundeen, Regina Fire Department deputy chief.

“We’re happy to announce that there were no other people in the home.”

Trending Stories

Sundeen said the fire started in the back of the house, but is unclear if it began inside or outside.

“There are cedar shakes and other things in that older construction that caused the fire to move pretty quick,” Sundeen said.

Read more: Regina Fire Department responds to house fire on Robinson Street

“There was considerable smoke, fire and water damage inside the home, but the majority of the obvious damage is on the outside of the back.”

Sundeen said there was damage to both levels of the two-storey home.

Sundeen said he doesn’t know the cost of the damage, but described it as “extensive.”

Investigators are back at the home Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school
2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school – Nov 4, 2020
FireHouse FireRegina NewsEMSRegina FireRegina Fire Departmentcathedralcathedral neighbourhoodRegina hospital

