Canada

Regina Fire Department responds to house fire on Robinson Street

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 11:03 am
Regina fire is responding to a house fire that started Monday morning inside a home in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.
Regina fire is responding to a house fire that started Monday morning inside a home in the 1100 block of Robinson Street. Credit / Regina Fire Department

The Regina Fire Department is responding to an early morning house fire on Monday.

The fire began inside a home on the 1100 block of Robinson Street, Regina fire says.

The fire department says when it arrived on scene flames were coming from the bedroom and that firefighters now have it under control.

Regina fire confirmed no injuries and that an inspector is on route to determine the cause.

More to come.

