Regina Fire Department responds to house fire on Robinson Street

The Regina Fire Department is responding to an early morning house fire on Monday.
The fire began inside a home on the 1100 block of Robinson Street, Regina fire says.
The fire department says when it arrived on scene flames were coming from the bedroom and that firefighters now have it under control.
Trending Stories
Regina fire confirmed no injuries and that an inspector is on route to determine the cause.
More to come.
2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments