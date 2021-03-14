Fire causes significant damage to Lakeridge home: Regina fire department

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire crews were called to a structure fire in the city’s Lakeridge neighourhood at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a social media post by the fire department, the fire is under control and crews are checking for hot spots.

Crews were called to a structure fire in Lakeridge at 12:20pm today. Single family home. Fire is under control. Crews continuing to check for hot spots. Significant damage to the main fire property and minor damage to exposure. Inspector is en route #YQR #RFPS — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 14, 2021

The fire department says there is significant damage to the main property and minor damage to exposure. The fire inspector is on the way.

The fire department did not say if there were any victims in the fire.

More to come.

There is significant damage to the attached garage of a Lakeridge home in Regina after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Justin Bukoski / Global News