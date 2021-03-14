Fire causes significant damage to Lakeridge home: Regina fire department

Regina fire crews were called to a structure fire in the city’s Lakeridge neighourhood at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a social media post by the fire department, the fire is under control and crews are checking for hot spots.
The fire department says there is significant damage to the main property and minor damage to exposure. The fire inspector is on the way.
The fire department did not say if there were any victims in the fire.
More to come.
