Canada

Fire causes significant damage to Lakeridge home: Regina fire department

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 4:03 pm
There is significant damage to the attached garage of a Lakeridge home in Regina after a fire on Sunday afternoon.
There is significant damage to the attached garage of a Lakeridge home in Regina after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Regina fire crews were called to a structure fire in the city’s Lakeridge neighourhood at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Roof at Royal Bank in Regina’s Harbour Landing Grasslands goes up in flames

According to a social media post by the fire department, the fire is under control and crews are checking for hot spots.

The fire department says there is significant damage to the main property and minor damage to exposure. The fire inspector is on the way.

Read more: 2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school

The fire department did not say if there were any victims in the fire.

More to come.

