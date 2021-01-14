Roof at Royal Bank in Regina’s Harbour Landing Grasslands goes up in flames

Ashely Deneve said she was at work in Regina’s Harbour Landing Grasslands when she saw several fire trucks drive by the window, attending to a fire at the nearby Royal Bank of Canada.
“There’s a whole bunch of buildings surrounding it and thought it was the apartment building that’s across from the bank,” Deneve said.
“I didn’t really think anything of it, but then I looked outside again about two minutes later and I could just see flames coming out of the top of the roof.”
Gord Hewitt, Regina Fire and Protective Services’ deputy chief, said his team received the call shortly before 7 a.m. and arrived on scene about five minutes later.
“They managed to access the roof and what they found was actually a heating unit on top that was on fire,” Hewitt said.
“They managed to extinguish it with no fire expansion into the building.”
Hewitt said Regina fire sent four pumps, a ladder and a command unit to combat the blaze and had the fire under control in about 10 to 15 minutes.
“It was just shocking. I’ve never seen a building on fire before,” Deneve said.
Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported, Hewitt said. Fire investigators remain on scene.
