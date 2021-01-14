Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Roof at Royal Bank in Regina’s Harbour Landing Grasslands goes up in flames

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video 'Roof at RBC in Regina’s Harbour Landing goes up in flames' Roof at RBC in Regina’s Harbour Landing goes up in flames
WATCH: The roof at the Royal Bank of Canada in Regina’s Harbour Landing went up in flames shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ashely Deneve said she was at work in Regina’s Harbour Landing Grasslands when she saw several fire trucks drive by the window, attending to a fire at the nearby Royal Bank of Canada.

“There’s a whole bunch of buildings surrounding it and thought it was the apartment building that’s across from the bank,” Deneve said.

Read more: Boxing Day fire at Regina trailer park kills 1, officials investigating

“I didn’t really think anything of it, but then I looked outside again about two minutes later and I could just see flames coming out of the top of the roof.”

Gord Hewitt, Regina Fire and Protective Services’ deputy chief, said his team received the call shortly before 7 a.m. and arrived on scene about five minutes later.

Story continues below advertisement

“They managed to access the roof and what they found was actually a heating unit on top that was on fire,” Hewitt said.

“They managed to extinguish it with no fire expansion into the building.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water, use city rinks instead

Hewitt said Regina fire sent four pumps, a ladder and a command unit to combat the blaze and had the fire under control in about 10 to 15 minutes.

“It was just shocking. I’ve never seen a building on fire before,” Deneve said.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported, Hewitt said. Fire investigators remain on scene.

Click to play video 'Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast' Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast
Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast – Apr 19, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireRegina NewsRegina FireRegina Fire DepartmentRoyal Bank Of CanadaRoyal BankHarbour LandingGrasslands
Flyers
More weekly flyers