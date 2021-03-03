Semi-truck hits power line, transformer catches on fire on Broad Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services were dispatched to 2500 Broad St. in Regina around noon after a semi-truck hit a power line.

Police say the transformer on the downed power line caught on fire and firefighters responded.

The semi driver hit the lowest line on the power pole, moving the pole with the transformer on it. There were no reported road closures.

Police have no other information at this time but confirmed there were no injuries.

A closer look at the downed power pole at 2500 Broad Street in Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News

