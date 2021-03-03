Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Semi-truck hits power line, transformer catches on fire on Broad Street in Regina

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 5:56 pm
Regina police said there are no reported injuries after a semi-truck driver hit a power pole on Broad Street.
Regina police said there are no reported injuries after a semi-truck driver hit a power pole on Broad Street. Dave Parsons / Global News

Emergency services were dispatched to 2500 Broad St. in Regina around noon after a semi-truck hit a power line.

Police say the transformer on the downed power line caught on fire and firefighters responded.

Read more: No criminal wrongdoing in death of man hit by city bus: Regina police

The semi driver hit the lowest line on the power pole, moving the pole with the transformer on it. There were no reported road closures.

Trending Stories

Police have no other information at this time but confirmed there were no injuries.

A closer look at the downed power pole at 2500 Broad Street in Regina.
A closer look at the downed power pole at 2500 Broad Street in Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsRegina Police ServiceReginaRegina Newssemi truckRegina Fire DepartmentBroad StreetRegina Power Pole

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers