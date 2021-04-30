Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Blogs

Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires' Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
WATCH: Regina police are investigating after a string of suspected arson in east Regina. A video circulating online shows a shed on fire right before a small explosion.

Regina police are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to at least two fires on College Avenue.

On Tuesday afternoon, fire crews responded to a string of shed and fence fires around the area.

Read more: Regina fire crews battle garage fire, house fire in separate incidents Saturday

Officials say four fires were located in the area within the span of an hour. Investigators determined the fires were deliberately set.

“That’s frustrating for us because we have other calls going on at the same time,” deputy fire chief, Gord Hewitt said.

“So it does limit our resources for such and such a senseless act and it really puts our firefighters responding and the public in danger.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deva Moore captured one of the fires on video as flames and smoke poured from her shed.

“When I saw the smoke and flames it really freaked me out. I got a little too scared because of how close it was to the house,” Moore said.

Read more: 2 girls charged with arson in playground fire at Regina school

Moments later, a small explosion was caught on camera, caused by a propane tank she didn’t even know was there.

Trending Stories

“We had no idea. After they had left and after the fire marshal left, I had went behind to check the damages and I saw a small propane tank back there,” Moore said.

Police are investigating and believe at least two of the fires are connected with the same person.

They describe the suspect as roughly 17 years old, wearing a black hat, red and white muscle shirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspect or advancing the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). View image in full screen
Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspect or advancing the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Regina Police

According to police, it’s believed the teenager was holding a lighter at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘It’s a very sad day’: Regina Elks building burns down, police suspect arson

Fire officials say good housekeeping is always a rule of thumb when it comes to what’s in your shed.

“Keep your storage sheds organized and try to limit the amount of hazardous materials that are in there,” Hewitt said.

“We’re fortunate that none of our individuals were hurt at that instant. But that goes back to their training and their awareness levels of what can occur.”

As for Moore, she says she’s just glad no one was seriously injured.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceArsonFirefightersRegina FireSHED FIREarson chargesArson suspectshed fire explosion

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers