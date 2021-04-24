Menu

Canada

Regina fire crews battle garage fire, house fire in separate incidents Saturday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Regina fire crews attended to two fires on Saturday morning, the first one in the kitchen of a home and the other in a detached garage. View image in full screen
Regina fire crews attended to two fires on Saturday morning, the first one in the kitchen of a home and the other in a detached garage. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Crews from the Regina Fire Department were called to two separate fires to start off the weekend.

Firefighters attended a fire in a detached garage on Ottawa Street early Saturday.

A social media post from the fire department said that the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The fire had also spread to the garage next to it.

The fire investigator has been called to the scene in the 1600 block of Ottawa Street.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Read more: Crews rescue person from house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

The fire department also responded to a house fire in the 300-block of Lorne Street North prior to the garage fire.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 3 a.m. Saturday. The occupants of the home were able to leave the house before firefighters arrived.

The fire contained to the kitchen was brought under control in 20 minutes.

While there appeared to be considerable smoke and water damage, there were no reported injuries.

Read more: Wind-stoked fire severely damages southwest Calgary home

The cause of and damage estimate of each fires are still being investigated.

Saskatchewan NewsHouse FireRegina NewsRegina FireGarage FireRegina Fire DepartmentOttawa StreetLorne north

