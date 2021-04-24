Regina fire crews battle garage fire, house fire in separate incidents Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Crews from the Regina Fire Department were called to two separate fires to start off the weekend.

Firefighters attended a fire in a detached garage on Ottawa Street early Saturday.

A social media post from the fire department said that the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The fire had also spread to the garage next to it.

The fire investigator has been called to the scene in the 1600 block of Ottawa Street.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire department also responded to a house fire in the 300-block of Lorne Street North prior to the garage fire.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 3 a.m. Saturday. The occupants of the home were able to leave the house before firefighters arrived.

Crews are still on scene in the 300 block Lorne N. 911 call at 3:00am. Searches confirmed no injuries and fire was under control in 20 minutes. Considerable smoke and water damage, investigator on route. pic.twitter.com/hkh771CYRa — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) April 24, 2021

The fire contained to the kitchen was brought under control in 20 minutes.

While there appeared to be considerable smoke and water damage, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of and damage estimate of each fires are still being investigated.

