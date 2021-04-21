Menu

Canada
April 21 2021 4:43pm
Crews battle house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

Regina fire crews rescued a person from a burning home in the Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday night. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

