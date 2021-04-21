Canada April 21 2021 4:43pm 00:24 Crews battle house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood Regina fire crews rescued a person from a burning home in the Cathedral neighbourhood Tuesday night. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crews rescue person from house fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7778189/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7778189/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?