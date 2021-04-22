Wind-stoked fire severely damages southwest Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

A home in the southeast Calgary community of Spruce Cliff was badly damaged by a fire on Thursday.

The Calgary Fire Department said it was called to the home in the 3700 block of 8 Avenue Southwest at around 12:30 a.m. and requested more support before firefighters even arrived because of the smoke and flames that were visible from a distance.

Firefighters found both the home and its detached garage were on fire, and strong winds were pushing the flames toward a neighbouring home.

The fire department said the three people living in the house at the time — a mother and son upstairs and a man who rented a basement suite — were able to get out safely.

The male resident suffered minor burns while getting out. He was treated on scene by paramedics and released. No other injuries were reported.

Crews began using aerial water streams to douse the flames and stop them from spreading to neighbouring homes. They also began making sure residents in those homes got outside safely as a precautionary measure.

The fire department said one home and garage were “severely damaged” by the fire, as well as a neighbour’s garage and several vehicles.

The CFD is asking anyone who has photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to firefighters arriving, to email piofire@calgary.ca.

