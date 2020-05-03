‘It’s a very sad day’: Regina Elks building burns down

An early morning fire has gutted the building used by the Regina Elks.
According to the Regina Fire Department, the blaze started Sunday with crews arriving on scene at around 5 a.m. to the 4000-block of First Avenue North.
In a statement to Global News, the Regina Elks said the building was everything to the non-profit organization which raises money to help kids with medical bills.
“It’s a very sad day for the Regina Elks,” said the organization on Facebook.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.
