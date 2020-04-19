Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast

The Regina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday.
Seven fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of McLeod Street at around 3:30 p.m., say officials.
Firefighters are combating the blaze at LORAAS Disposal.
Neil Sundeen, deputy chief of operations with Regina Fire, says it is too soon to determine the extent of the fire or damage.
“It’s going to be a long evening,” Sundeen said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. There are no reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and it will be updated once more information becomes available.
