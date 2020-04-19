Menu

Canada

Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 7:14 pm
Updated April 19, 2020 7:44 pm
Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast
WATCH: Seven fire units within the Regina Fire Department respond to a structure fire at LORAAS Disposal, Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday.

Seven fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of McLeod Street at around 3:30 p.m., say officials.

Smoke billows from LORAAS Disposal’s building on the 600 block of McLeod Street on Sunday
Smoke billows from LORAAS Disposal’s building on the 600 block of McLeod Street on Sunday Justin Bukoski / Global News
Firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday. LORAAS Disposal trucks are parked outside the business on McLeod Street.
Firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday. LORAAS Disposal trucks are parked outside the business on McLeod Street. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Firefighters are combating the blaze at LORAAS Disposal.

Neil Sundeen, deputy chief of operations with Regina Fire, says it is too soon to determine the extent of the fire or damage.

“It’s going to be a long evening,” Sundeen said.

Regina firefighters responded to the 600 block of McLeod Street for a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Regina firefighters responded to the 600 block of McLeod Street for a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday Justin Bukoski / Global News

The cause of the fire remains unknown. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated once more information becomes available.

Regina Fire Department
