Regina Fire Department battling business fire in city’s northeast

The Regina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday.

Seven fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of McLeod Street at around 3:30 p.m., say officials.

Smoke billows from LORAAS Disposal’s building on the 600 block of McLeod Street on Sunday Justin Bukoski / Global News

Firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday. LORAAS Disposal trucks are parked outside the business on McLeod Street. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Firefighters are combating the blaze at LORAAS Disposal.

Neil Sundeen, deputy chief of operations with Regina Fire, says it is too soon to determine the extent of the fire or damage.

“It’s going to be a long evening,” Sundeen said.

Regina firefighters responded to the 600 block of McLeod Street for a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday Justin Bukoski / Global News

The cause of the fire remains unknown. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated once more information becomes available.

Fire and EMS are on scene at an active fire on Macleod Street in #YQR's ns. This w the scene a few moments ago from McDonald Street. pic.twitter.com/7siz5uDcOT — Connor O'Donovan (@ConnODonNews) April 19, 2020

