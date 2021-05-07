COVID-19: Outbreak declared at law office in Lindsay; 16 new cases for HKPR health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with a workplace outbreak in Lindsay.

The health unit’s number of active cases increased to 68 on Friday from 61 reported on Thursday after new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes (13), Northumberland County (two) and Haliburton County (one).

As of Friday afternoon, active cases in each region include:

40 in the Kawarthas (+8)

24 in Northumberland County (-1)

four in Haliburton County (unchanged)

The health unit reports that 1,580 cases of the 1,706 cumulative cases since March 2020 have now been deemed resolved (10 more) — holding steady at 92.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 HKPR Health Unit to receive 8,100 Pfizer doses per week by end of month HKPR Health Unit to receive 8,100 Pfizer doses per week by end of month

Also on Friday, the health unit reports a COVID-19 outbreak was declared late Thursday at Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay. Case details were not provided.

The only other active outbreak for the health unit is Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for May 7, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 62 — Unchanged since Thursday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, down one from Thursday.

There are currently no reports of COVID-19 cases associated with schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction, according to updates from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement