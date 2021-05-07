‘It was controlled pandemonium’: St. Albert families praise response to seniors home fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire has destroyed part of a retirement complex in St. Albert. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition while a third person sustained “minor lacerations,” but no deaths have been reported.

Flames broke out at Citadel Mews West Continuing Care Facility just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews from Morinville, Spruce Grove, Strathcona Country and Edmonton responded and helped evacuate the building, which is about 10 years old.

A massive fire at the Citadel Mews seniors care facility in St. Albert, Alta. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Rochelle Jeffrey’s mother Shirley, 83, has lived at Citadel Mews since it opened. Jeffrey received a text saying her mother’s building was on fire.

“It was controlled pandemonium. It was very, very well controlled. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was controlled pandemonium. It was very, very well controlled.

“We got here to pick my mom up shortly after it started but the other side of the building… balconies were starting to burn off and caving in a little.”

Fire consumes Citadel Mews West seniors centre fire in St. Albert

The multi-storey seniors residence suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

“My mom is actually holding up pretty good,” Jeffrey said. “She comes from strong stock, and she’s doing quite well considering. She’s concerned about her neighbours.

“She’s safe now and she’s in a unit that wasn’t affected by the fire but she has a lot of friends who were. She’s quite sad for them.”

Alberta Health Services said about 129 long-term care residents and 38 designated supportive living residents were forced out by the fire, in addition to residents of the independent living area.

Most LTC and DSL residents were taken to the St. Albert Inn, and some went home with family members, according to AHS.

“AHS has made arrangements with multiple LTC providers within Edmonton Zone to accept all LTC residents, and transfers began through the night and early hours of the morning to alternative accommodation,” an AHS spokesperson told Global News.

The health agency doesn’t yet know when the 129 LTC residents will be able to return to the Citadel site, which sustained smoke damage, but no fire damage.

Fire consumes seniors centre fire in St. Albert

Jeffrey said the focus now will be on trying to retrieve her mother’s belongings and decide where she’ll live.

She applauds the response of firefighters, EMS, Citadel staff and the community at large.

“I can’t tell you how good the people here in St. Albert are. Everybody who helped out, everybody who offered their best wishes and offered to help. Last night was just amazing. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I can't tell you how good the people here in St. Albert are. Everybody who helped out, everybody who offered their best wishes and offered to help. Last night was just amazing.

“Thank goodness everyone is safe,” Jeffrey said.

“This group of people who live here are quite a community and the people who work here are wonderful.”

Crews battle large seniors centre fire in north end of St. Albert

Shepherd’s Care Foundation is offering immediate help to displaced residents. The organization has 58 vacant suites at its Kensington Campus.

“Come live with us for a month,” president and CEO Shawn Terlson said. “You don’t have to pay any rent until you find your new home going forward. If you want to stay with us, we want to help those seniors and make sure they’re not out of pocket. We’re offering two months free rent.

“We’re going to do everything possible to help.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're going to do everything possible to help."

Terlson said seniors have already had a difficult year due to the pandemic.

“The mental anguish that our seniors had to go through is devastating and we don’t want this to contribute to any mental health that’s already suffering.

“We’re here to help. And anything we can possibly do to help the seniors so they’re not going through any more stress… we’re here.”

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said St. Albert residents were helping those displaced within minutes of the ask going out on social media Thursday night.

“My boyfriend and I were at the Staples, which is about two blocks away,” she said. “We loaded up truckload after truckload. People responded in minutes with water, and that’s what was needed at the time.”

Heron said she’s also seen a few gofundme pages pop up, but said collections are actually not needed at this time.

She said every resident is being cared for and their needs are being met.

“At this time, no donations of money or clothing or anything is required. (It) just actually complicates the situation.”

In a statement on its website, the city said it “appreciates the generous donations of supplies contributed by residents and local businesses, who have provided enough resources to address residents’ immediate needs. No further donations are required at this time.”

Fire crews remained on scene Friday, May 7, 2021 one morning after a massive fire tore through the Citadel Mews West Continuing Care Facility in St. Albert, Alta.

According to the City of St Albert, the west building sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. However, the fire wall held and protected the east building, which sustained minor smoke damage.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined and there is not yet a damage estimate.

The YMCA Citadel Child Care, which cares for 33 children, has been forced to close due to the fire.

The YMCA isn’t sure how badly the facility has been damaged. It has communicated with affected families and offered care at other YMCA locations.