Crews battle large seniors centre fire in north end of St. Albert

Firefighters were dispatched to a battle a blaze at a multi-storey building in St. Albert on Thursday night.

The local firefighters union tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. crews had been sent to the scene.

The fire is at the Citadel Mews seniors care facility, located on Erin Ridge Road next to the Sturgeon Community Hospital.

Crews from all 3 stations are currently working on a large structure fire in northern St Albert. #stalbert #t8n — St Albert Firefighters (@saffu2130) May 7, 2021

A Global News crew at the scene saw flames shooting out from the top of the building.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that six of its crews were also dispatched to the scene at 8:16 p.m. They said the entire building was evacuated but were not able to say if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to officials with St. Albert and Sturgeon County for more details.

More to come…