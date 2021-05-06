Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews battle large seniors centre fire in north end of St. Albert

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews battle large seniors centre fire in north end of St. Albert' Crews battle large seniors centre fire in north end of St. Albert
A massive fire consumed the Citadel Mews seniors care facility in St. Albert on Thursday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to a battle a blaze at a multi-storey building in St. Albert on Thursday night.

The local firefighters union tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. crews had been sent to the scene.

The fire is at the Citadel Mews seniors care facility, located on Erin Ridge Road next to the Sturgeon Community Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene saw flames shooting out from the top of the building.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Emergency alert issued as wildfire flares up west of Edmonton in Parkland County 

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that six of its crews were also dispatched to the scene at 8:16 p.m. They said the entire building was evacuated but were not able to say if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to officials with St. Albert and Sturgeon County for more details.

READ MORE: Wildfire burning in Lac La Biche County, nearby residents told to prepare for ‘possible evacuation’ 

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagFirefighters tagSt. Albert tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEFRS tagresidential fire tagSt. Albert Fire tagCitadel Mews tagCitadel Mews St. Albert tagFire in St. Albert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers