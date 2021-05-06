Wildfire burning in Lac La Biche County, nearby residents told to prepare for ‘possible evacuation’

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Lac La Biche County issued an emergency alert about a wildfire on Thursday evening, warning anyone who lives nearby that they should prepare in the event they are forced to leave their home.

The alert was issued shortly after 6 p.m. Officials said the wildfire is burning near Township Road 652 and Range Road 165 in Lac La Biche County.

“It is currently affecting traffic along Highway 855, north of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement,” the alert said. “Avoid the area.

“If you live in the area, prepare for possible evacuation.”

