Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Wildfire burning in Lac La Biche County, nearby residents told to prepare for ‘possible evacuation’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 8:27 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. View image in full screen
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert

Officials in Lac La Biche County issued an emergency alert about a wildfire on Thursday evening, warning anyone who lives nearby that they should prepare in the event they are forced to leave their home.

The alert was issued shortly after 6 p.m. Officials said the wildfire is burning near Township Road 652 and Range Road 165 in Lac La Biche County.

READ MORE: How Fort McMurray is addressing risk of disaster 5 years after massive wildfire 

Story continues below advertisement

“It is currently affecting traffic along Highway 855, north of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement,” the alert said. “Avoid the area.

Trending Stories

“If you live in the area, prepare for possible evacuation.”

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWildfire tagWildfires tagAlberta Wildfires tagAlberta wildfire tagalberta fire tagLac La Biche County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers