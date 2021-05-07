Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton grows beyond 1,000 hectares as evacuation order remains in place

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning west of Edmonton has grown beyond 1,000 hectares in size as more than 100 people remain out of their homes Friday.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued just after midnight for Parkland County residents located within Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township Road 510 and 524.

Read more: Evacuation order in Parkland County as wildfire rages west of Edmonton

A reception centre is set up at the Tomahawk and District Sports Arena (51122 AB-759, Tomahawk, Alta. T0E 2H0.) All evacuees are are asked to register online or by phone: 780-203-3258.

UPDATE as of 1:36 a.m.:

The evacuation zone has expanded and now includes the area between Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township Road 510 and 524, due to wildfire. If you are in this area you must leave immediately https://t.co/7rXNcKJFuD — Parkland County (@ParklandCounty) May 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The evacuation order was issued after a wildfire sparked Thursday afternoon west of Tomahawk, Alta., which is located just southwest of Wabamun Lake.

On Friday morning, Parkland County fire chief Brian Cornforth said the wildfire had grown to more than 1,000 hectares in size and that some structures were lost in the fire overnight.

“This is a rapid fire line that moved very quickly last night. It took a run off to the northwest and we’re almost at Range Road 73 right now,” Conforth said.

“We lost some structures last night, I don’t have an inventory at this point. We do believe it’s not residences, it would be shops and outbuildings but right now I can’t give you a report on loss of structures. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We lost some structures last night, I don't have an inventory at this point. We do believe it's not residences, it would be shops and outbuildings but right now I can't give you a report on loss of structures.

“We know it’s over 1,000 hectares for sure. It was 1,000 hectares last night at about 9:30 when we flew the perimeter but now we know it’s grown since then.”

0:56 Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County

However, Conforth added he believes the fire is holding.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t have fuel now to move any further and that is our intent to maintain that fire line as close as we can to that and protect structures.”

Conforth said about 100 people were forced from their homes. He said the evacuation process went pretty smoothly but urged people to stay out of the area.

“These high winds aren’t working in our favour and what we’re trying to do is manage as much as we can and protect structures and just getting people out. That’s number one: life safety here. Safety of the firefighters on the ground,” he said.

“We’re trying to get containment on this. We’ll cut dozer lines in today. We’ve got more aircraft, rotary aircraft coming in and they’ll bucket on this fire today throughout the day. But we’re asking people: Please be patient. We know you want to get back to your residences. Just stay away for now, we’ll let you know when you can get back in.”

Conforth said about 45 crews were on scene Thursday night. At this time it’s not known how the fire started.

For the latest information on the fire, visit Parkland County’s website, Facebook or Twitter pages.