Wildfire flares up west of Edmonton near Tomahawk in Parkland County

Emergency officials are battling a wildfire near the rural community of Tomahawk in Parkland County.

The fire flared up Thursday afternoon near the hamlet south of Wabamun Lake. Photos and videos from area residents showed trees burning and a huge plume of black smoke in the air.

The smoke could be seen from as far away as Drayton Valley and Seba Beach. It was windy across Alberta on Thursday, with the Edmonton region seeing sustained winds of around 30 km/h.

View image in full screen A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Melanie Klein Calvert

County fire crews were too busy responding to the fire to speak with Global News on Thursday, and a command post could be seen set up on Range Road 63, north of Highway 624. A government spokesperson said Alberta Wildfire crews were providing mutual aid support.

It’s not known if any homes are threatened or if anyone has been asked to evacuate.

Air tankers were working in the area with more on way, the province said. At least two tanker planes were seen dropping fire retardant, and a helicopter was dumping water over the blaze.

View image in full screen A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Heather Bilsborrow Rominick

RCMP have many roads blocked off in the area and Global News saw residents along some roads, ready to evacuate just in case. The wind was observed blowing away from the community.

One resident told Global News the area where the fire was burning is full of peat moss, which the Government of Canada says creates a lot of smoke and can be difficult to extinguish.

View image in full screen A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Shelly Ryberg

The county west of Edmonton had been under a fire bans and restrictions since mid-April, however they were lifted on Tuesday of this week.

Global News has a crew in the area and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

