COVID-19: Quebec to start vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 by end of school year

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is widening its COVID-19 immunization campaign to include adolescents aged 12 to 17, the province’s health minister said Thursday.

Christian Dubé announced the measure one day after Health Canada Pfizer-BioNTech authorized vaccine for children 12 and up.

“It’s very good news,” he told reporters, adding that teams are already preparing for rollout.

The goal is to offer a first dose to that age group by the end of school year. Dubé said the booster will be given before students return to class in the fall.

READ MORE: Quebec looking to unveil a pandemic reopening plan like Saskatchewan

The latest expansion comes as Dubé says 40 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a first shot. Since December, more than 3.4 million doses have been administered in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is gradually lowering the age of vaccine eligibility, with appointments set to open to anyone 35 and older starting Friday.

Under the plan, Quebec has promised to offer appointments to all adults by mid May.

The government’s goal is to give a first dose to anyone over the age of 18 by June 24.

— With files from The Canadian Press