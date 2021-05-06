4th man charged with 2nd-degree murder after April shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they have charged a fourth person in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, south of Highway 400, at around 6:45 p.m. on April 16.

Toronto paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

He was identified as 21-year-old Drai Hugh Wilson.

On Thursday, police said 21-year-old Ainsley McNaught was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had previously charged 18-year-old Kymani Mignott, 22-year-old Givonn Bowen-Wright and 19-year-old Reginald Obeng with second-degree murder.

They all appeared before a Toronto court on April 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Alanna Rizza

0506 12:15 Homcd #21/2021, Jane St & Queens Drive Area, Drai Hugh Wi…an Arr. & Chrgd https://t.co/pJyTitGfCv — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 6, 2021