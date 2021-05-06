4th man charged with 2nd-degree murder after April shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

Toronto police say they have charged a fourth person in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the city’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, south of Highway 400, at around 6:45 p.m. on April 16.
Toronto paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.
He was identified as 21-year-old Drai Hugh Wilson.
On Thursday, police said 21-year-old Ainsley McNaught was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.
Police had previously charged 18-year-old Kymani Mignott, 22-year-old Givonn Bowen-Wright and 19-year-old Reginald Obeng with second-degree murder.
They all appeared before a Toronto court on April 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
—With files from Alanna Rizza
