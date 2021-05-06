Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4th man charged with 2nd-degree murder after April shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 12:45 pm
Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting near Jane Street and Queens Drive around 6:45 p.m. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting near Jane Street and Queens Drive around 6:45 p.m. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say they have charged a fourth person in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, south of Highway 400, at around 6:45 p.m. on April 16.

Toronto paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

He was identified as 21-year-old Drai Hugh Wilson.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end, police say

On Thursday, police said 21-year-old Ainsley McNaught was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had previously charged 18-year-old Kymani Mignott, 22-year-old Givonn Bowen-Wright and 19-year-old Reginald Obeng with second-degree murder.

They all appeared before a Toronto court on April 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Alanna Rizza

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto Homicide tagJane Street tagQueens Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers